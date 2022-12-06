Scouts Christmas Post service in Morpeth area to aid extension to HQ
The 4th Morpeth Scouts is currently running its 2022 Christmas Post service.
It covers the Morpeth, Pegswood, Mitford and Hepscott areas. There are various places where people can place their Christmas cards.
Given the current cost-of-living challenges facing many people, the 4th Morpeth Scouts’ message on its poster attached to the boxes says a suggested donation of 40p per card ‘but please donate only if you comfortably can’.
Posting of cards, which need to be fully addressed, can be made at Health Hut (Kirkhill), Co-op (Loansdean), Sainsbury’s (Stobhill), Co-op (Pegswood), Enjoy Beers and Ciders to Go (Sanderson Arcade, formerly Laura Ashley) and Morpeth Morrisons. Boxes close late on Thursday, December 15.
A 4th Morpeth Scouts spokeswoman said: “The extension to the Scout HQ is underway and with soaring building costs, we are fundraising to make up the deficit.
“The scouts have delivered this service since the early 1990s. It gives scouts aged between eight and 16 the chance to help others and support the fundraising.”