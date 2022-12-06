It covers the Morpeth, Pegswood, Mitford and Hepscott areas. There are various places where people can place their Christmas cards.

Given the current cost-of-living challenges facing many people, the 4th Morpeth Scouts’ message on its poster attached to the boxes says a suggested donation of 40p per card ‘but please donate only if you comfortably can’.

Posting of cards, which need to be fully addressed, can be made at Health Hut (Kirkhill), Co-op (Loansdean), Sainsbury’s (Stobhill), Co-op (Pegswood), Enjoy Beers and Ciders to Go (Sanderson Arcade, formerly Laura Ashley) and Morpeth Morrisons. Boxes close late on Thursday, December 15.

Joshua Bonham, Pegswood Sea Scouts (Portland Troup), posts a card in the box at the Pegswood Co-op.

A 4th Morpeth Scouts spokeswoman said: “The extension to the Scout HQ is underway and with soaring building costs, we are fundraising to make up the deficit.