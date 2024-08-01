Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the old song says, there’s “nothing better than messing about on the river” and now, thanks to a grant from Alnwick Town Council, local youngsters will be able to do so safely.

The Mid Northumberland Scout District received a £960 grant so their younger members, squirrels and beavers, could use safety equipment and join the older cubs and scouts for canoe sessions.

Stephen Hogg, District lead volunteer explains: “The Mid Northumberland Scout District, which covers groups in Alnwick, Alnmouth, Longhoughton, Felton and Rothbury has eight canoes and previously had 20 universal buoyancy aids.”

“However, these were too large for most of our younger squirrels and beavers. So while the older cubs and scouts could enjoy canoeing and get a taste for being on the water the ‘littlies’ had to stand and watch.”

Beaver scouts on the River Coquet at Warkworth with their new buoyancy aids.

“Now thanks to the £960 grant we have 16 squirrel size and 16 beaver size buoyancy aids. As can be seen in this picture of beaver scouts on the River Coquet at Warkworth, the youngsters thoroughly enjoyed it.”

“This grant has now given all ages from 5 to 18 the ability to try their hand at canoeing, sailing and raft building at many different venues in the county.

“At this session we were assisted by members of the Shorebase Trust. Scouting always welcomes new members but to do this we need more adults to lead these groups. Please get in touch with the nearest group or go to: northumberlandscouts.org.uk if you would like to help in any way.”