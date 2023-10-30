Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coun Georgina Hill said people living on streets in Tweedmouth felt “unsafe” as the darker nights rolled in. There were long delays in Scottish Power repairing the fault, which impacts the Northumberland Road and Sunnyside areas.

Coun Hill said the problem has now been resolved, but added it is not the first time she has had an issue with the company.

The Berwick East ward councillor said she intended to raise the issue at the next meeting of Northumberland County Council.

Coun Georgina Hill speaking during a Northumberland County Council meeting on Wednesday, July 6. Photo: Northumberland County Council YouTube channel.

She said: “It has taken nine weeks. They’re making huge profits, but there is no sense of urgency.

“Dark nights are coming in and people are saying they don’t feel safe. Because the street lights are out, they then have a go at the council.

“I think Scottish Power are taking the mickey a bit! Residents in the Highcliffe area had to wait months on end for Scottish Power to sort out a similar issue recently.

“I am also aware that counterparts in Scotland have complained about a lack of urgency displayed by Scottish Power in resolving these matters.”

Coun Hill has submitted a question to the council’s Conservative administration, which will be discussed at the upcoming meeting of Northumberland County Council on November 1.

It reads: “Scottish Power’s net profit last year was £487million, which must bring great joy to their shareholders.

“Having less fun are the residents in my ward who have recently been walking home nervously in the dark as, once again, Scottish Power are taking weeks (sometimes many months) to fix faults impacting street lighting. Do you think this is acceptable and what is this authority doing about it?”

When contacted for comment, Scottish Power has confirmed that engineers were on site on Friday to resolve the issue and get lights back on supply.