Scots Gap Chapel Community Centre and Capheaton Village Hall Committee both received funding from The Northern Powergrid Foundation to install generators that will keep the centres supplied with power in an emergency, allowing them to provide community shelter.

The fund was set up by Northern Powergrid, the North East’s electricity distribution network operator, following Storm Arwen and other damaging storms in winter 2021-22 that resulted in power outages.

Andy Cowan, Scots Gap Community Coordinator, said “We are thrilled with the financial support from The Northern Powergrid Foundation and we are already utilising the resilience items within the community centre, which has added value and are serving residents well.

Chris Mitchell from Northern Powergrid with Andy Cowan, Scots Gap community coordinator, and representatives of the parish.

“We are also prepared for any future emergency crisis with the use of a generator and we are set to power the community and provide a warm and welcoming space for everyone in our parish who needs support.”

Scots Gap Chapel Community Centre received £6,351 towards the generator and resilience materials, and Capheaton Village Hall Committee received £2,686 to purchase and connect a generator.

Willy Browne-Swinburne, chairman of Capheaton Parish Council, said "The loss of power during Storm Arwen and the difficulties faced by the community, many of whom had no electricity for more than a week, was hard.

“We are very grateful to The Northern Powergrid Foundation for their financial support and encouragement.

Willy Brown-Swinburne, chairman of Capheaton Parish Council with Chris Mitchell from Northern Powergrid and David Patterson, chairman of the Village Hall Committee.

“Hopefully we will not suffer this again, but should it happen, the village hall will be able to provide a warm place to get a cup of tea, meet some friendly faces, and recharge mobile phones to connect to loved ones."

More than £560,000 has been awarded to over 40 projects across Northumberland and County Durham by the foundation since Storm Arwen.

Northern Powergrid’s regional customer service manager Chris Mitchell said: “I am absolutely delighted that these communities have received funding from the foundation to better support their local residents.

“It is fantastic to see the foundation support communities in remote areas to become resilient in the event of a power cut or emergency situation.