Scientist from Longhorsley, near Morpeth, awarded OBE for research at Proctor & Gamble
A Northumberland scientist has picked up an OBE for his research work.
Dr Philip Frank Souter has been named in the first honours list of King Charles’ reign.
He has been awarded the title for services to medical research.
The chemistry researcher from Longhorsley, between Alnwick and Morpeth, is best known for developing sachets that can purify water.
The sachets have helped to provide clean drinking water in areas of the developing world where supplies are scarce.
After studying Chemistry at undergraduate and PhD level at the University of Oxford, Souter studied for a year at the University of Virginia in the USA.
He then returned to the North East to work for Proctor & Gamble, where he would conduct his work on water purification sachets as well as other technologies.
Now he is a senior director at the multinational consumer goods corporation, working on research and development at their facility in Newcastle.