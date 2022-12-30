Dr Philip Frank Souter has been named in the first honours list of King Charles’ reign.

He has been awarded the title for services to medical research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chemistry researcher from Longhorsley, between Alnwick and Morpeth, is best known for developing sachets that can purify water.

Philip Souter, right, with George Osborne when the former shadow chancellor Procter and Gamble in Longbenton in 2015.

The sachets have helped to provide clean drinking water in areas of the developing world where supplies are scarce.

After studying Chemistry at undergraduate and PhD level at the University of Oxford, Souter studied for a year at the University of Virginia in the USA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then returned to the North East to work for Proctor & Gamble, where he would conduct his work on water purification sachets as well as other technologies.