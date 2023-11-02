Schooner Hotel in Alnmouth ordered to close restaurant kitchen and bar due to rat infestation
The Schooner Hotel in Alnmouth has been issued with a ‘hygiene emergency prohibition notice’ by environmental health officers from Northumberland County Council.
While the hotel is permitted to stay open, the food service element of the business has been temporarily shut down.
Cllr Gordon Stewart, the council’s cabinet member for looking after our communities said: “Hygiene emergency prohibition notices are not served for minor breaches
“Evidence was found of an active rat infestation within the premises which was potentially putting their customer's health at serious risk.
“In the interests of food hygiene and public safety our environmental health officers issued a hygiene emergency prohibition notice on the proprietor of The Schooner, closing the food service element of the premises including the kitchen and bar with immediate effect.”
He added: “Our officers will continue to work with the business to ensure compliance.
“Once the health risks have been removed the food service element of the premises will be permitted to reopen.”
The Schooner Hotel has been approached for comment.
The venue was given a zero star hygiene ‘urgent improvement necessary’ rating by the Food Standards Agency on September 20.
In August, owner Mohammed Maten Rohman received a two-year suspended custodial sentence after pleading guilty to charges brought under fire safety legislation. He was also ordered to complete a 250-hour community order and pay £24,124 in costs. The offences related to significant fire safety deficiencies which posed a risk of death or serious injury in the event of fire.