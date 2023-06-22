News you can trust since 1854
Schools in Northumberland to put River Tyne in the spotlight with exhibition and musical performances

A year-long project celebrating the River Tyne will culminate in an exhibition of art, music and dance at the Ponteland School and Leisure complex.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:05 BST

Primary school pupils from Pele Trust have been following the journey of the river using the creative arts to explore and tell its story.

They have worked individually and collaboratively to deliver artwork, musical compositions and artistic performances. Pupils from Ponteland High School have supported the younger children by running workshops and mentoring fellow pupils.

The project has attracted the support of the Institute for Creative Arts Practice at Newcastle University and the School of Arts and Cultures at the university, with staff and undergraduate art students delivering activities with the pupils.

Ponteland Leisure Centre.Ponteland Leisure Centre.
Ponteland Leisure Centre.
An exhibition will run in the sports hall at Ponteland Leisure Centre between 8.30am and 6pm on Tuesday, July 11, Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13.

The project will culminate in musical performances from a range of children from across the Pele Trust, led by musical directors Karen Wigham and Phil Rosier, which will take place in Ponteland High School at 6pm on Thursday, July 13.

The project is the brainchild of Carly Frame, teacher at Ponteland Primary School and herself a fine art graduate.

She said: “The exhibition will be a celebration of our pupils and our schools, all of whom have worked incredibly hard on this project over the past year.

“It has grown into something far greater than I could have imagined, which is down to the collaborative and supportive ethos of Pele Trust.

“I am grateful for the support of colleagues at Newcastle University and I cannot wait to see the final exhibition.”

