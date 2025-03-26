Schools in and near Morpeth take part in special performance for Comic Relief
More than 1,400 students and staff gathered on the Chantry Middle School field and along with three more schools joining via weblink, they all played their part in a heartwarming and uplifting performance of Gold Forever by The Wanted.
There was a great energy and enthusiasm from everyone involved. The middle school percussion ensemble and a talented dance troupe added extra vibrancy to the performance.
Charlotte Jones, curriculum leader of the creative arts at Newminster, said: “It was amazing to see so many students and staff come together for such a fantastic cause.
“The sense of community and joy in that moment was something truly special and a real credit to Morpeth.
“A number of dedicated staff members made this event possible – from sound set-up to rehearsals, and even adding personal touches to the red noses gifted to each school as a keepsake.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.