Morpeth’s One Big Performance, supported by Music Partnership North, involved first and middle schools and the King Edward VI School high school – more than 400 children in total.

Held in a large marquee on the Newminster Middle School field, each school performed to each other and there were joint activities throughout the day that involved all children in a massed ceilidh and choir, body percussion fun and a quiz.

Charlotte Jones, curriculum leader of the creative arts at Newminster Middle School, who was one of the organisers of the event, said: “It was a very special day that combined a love of music with our community. The pupils who performed were a credit to their schools and the talent on show was incredible!

Morpeth’s One Big Performance involved more than 400 children in total.