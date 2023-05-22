Schools come together for Morpeth's One Big Performance on the grounds of Newminster Middle
An event that brought together a dozen schools in the Morpeth area enabled pupils to showcase and enjoy their musical talents.
Morpeth’s One Big Performance, supported by Music Partnership North, involved first and middle schools and the King Edward VI School high school – more than 400 children in total.
Held in a large marquee on the Newminster Middle School field, each school performed to each other and there were joint activities throughout the day that involved all children in a massed ceilidh and choir, body percussion fun and a quiz.
Charlotte Jones, curriculum leader of the creative arts at Newminster Middle School, who was one of the organisers of the event, said: “It was a very special day that combined a love of music with our community. The pupils who performed were a credit to their schools and the talent on show was incredible!
“I loved seeing all of the smiling faces at the event. We are already thinking about the next one.”