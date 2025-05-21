Schools across Northumberland step up for Walk to School Week

By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st May 2025, 16:54 BST
Schools across Northumberland have stepped up to take part in Walk to School Week.

Organised by the Living Streets charity, the annual campaign encourages pupils to experience the many benefits of walking, wheeling, or cycling to school.

As part of National Walking Month, thousands of children across the UK – including over 5,000 pupils from 25 schools in Northumberland – participated in this year’s themed challenge: The Great Space Walk.

Families are encouraged to walk, wheel, cycle, scoot, or ‘Park and Stride’ throughout the week, helping reduce congestion at the school gates and promoting healthier lifestyles.

Pupils at Norham St Ceolwulf's C of E First School pictured during Walk to School Week.placeholder image
Pupils at Norham St Ceolwulf's C of E First School pictured during Walk to School Week.

Gary Hilton, executive headteacher of the Tweed Learning Federation, said: “Walk to School Week is always a very popular event at Norham St Ceolwulf's C of E First School and Berwick St Mary's C of E First School.

“The respective school councils work hard to plan a range of activities that promote the benefits of the initiative – from encouraging physical exercise and supporting well-being, to simply having fun.”

In Northumberland, many schools have gone the extra mile by organising additional activities such as walking buses and scooter or cycle break times.

Tracy Aitken, transport project officer at Northumberland County Council, said: “Once again, our schools have outdone themselves with their enthusiasm and commitment to Walk to School Week.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness and celebrate the benefits of walking and wheeling, instead of jumping in the car. We hope lots of families got involved and enjoyed getting active on the school run.”

