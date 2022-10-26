Schoolgirl Alba Stogden hoping to reach £20k fundraising target with Amble to Redcar hike
A schoolgirl who has already raised nearly £20,000 for charity is about to embark on her 11th fundraising hike.
Alba Stogden, eight, started collecting for the Samaritans in March 2021 and hoped to raise £50.
However, she smashed that target by raising close to £4,000 and has been fundraising ever since.
She and her mum Sophie love the outdoors so have been taking part in charity hikes all over the country, and have raised more than £19,000.
Ms Stogden said: “When we’re walking, she [Alba] always stops to talk to people, and she lights up because she is talking about something she’s really passionate about and she wants to tell people about it. She always says ‘it’s okay mummy it’s good to talk about these things’.
"It is quite normal for her to just talk openly about mental health, go and get the help and that kind of thing."
In January, Alba and her mum plan to walk around 100 miles from Amble to Redcar.
The cash raised from this walk will hopefully push the fundraising total over the £20,000 mark and help the Leeds Mind charity.
In the run-up to the challenge, Alba has urged local businesses to sponsor her and firms which pitch in will get a space on her T-shirt, pictures of which will be posted on her fundraising pages.
When out and about on these hikes, Alba is best known for her bright yellow wellies, smile and chatty nature.
To follow Alba on her hikes, go to: https://www.facebook.com/Albasadventures
To donate go to Alba’s Just Giving page.