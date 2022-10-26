Alba Stogden, eight, started collecting for the Samaritans in March 2021 and hoped to raise £50.

However, she smashed that target by raising close to £4,000 and has been fundraising ever since.

She and her mum Sophie love the outdoors so have been taking part in charity hikes all over the country, and have raised more than £19,000.

Alba is preparing for her 11th mental health fundraiser.

Ms Stogden said: “When we’re walking, she [Alba] always stops to talk to people, and she lights up because she is talking about something she’s really passionate about and she wants to tell people about it. She always says ‘it’s okay mummy it’s good to talk about these things’.

"It is quite normal for her to just talk openly about mental health, go and get the help and that kind of thing."

In January, Alba and her mum plan to walk around 100 miles from Amble to Redcar.

The cash raised from this walk will hopefully push the fundraising total over the £20,000 mark and help the Leeds Mind charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alba and mum Sophie have completed hikes all over the UK to raise awareness of mental health.

In the run-up to the challenge, Alba has urged local businesses to sponsor her and firms which pitch in will get a space on her T-shirt, pictures of which will be posted on her fundraising pages.

When out and about on these hikes, Alba is best known for her bright yellow wellies, smile and chatty nature.

To follow Alba on her hikes, go to: https://www.facebook.com/Albasadventures

Advertisement Hide Ad

To donate go to Alba’s Just Giving page.