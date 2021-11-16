School takes part in floral project

Coun Karen Young, left, and Coun Rachel Youll with Tritlington Church of England First School pupils.

Tritlington and West Chevington Parish Council has organised the plating of 47,000 spring flowering bulbs across its area. It successfully applied to the Ventient Sisters and North Steads Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund at the Community Foundation for a £5,000 grant, which also included buying flower planters.

Councillors Rachel Youll and Karen Young took a few thousand Snowdrop and miniature daffodils bulbs to the school.

Jill O'Dell, joint acting headteacher, said: “It was a pleasure to work alongside the parish council and we are sure that the bulbs will bring joy to our children, staff, parents and wider school community in the spring.”

Coun Young said: “We had a lovely time helping the children plant these bulbs in their school grounds.”