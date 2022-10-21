It was agreed that the service was the best place to give the food items brought into Scremerston First School during its harvest celebration.

A group of Year 3 pupils recently went along to deliver items such as rice, pasta, soup, hot dogs, beans and other tinned fruit and vegetables. Some toiletries were also donated.

As well as learning more about the food bank, the children sorted the items out into categories to put away on the shelves and got to pack a parcel that will go to a local family.

Scremerston First School pupils at the food bank run by Berwick Community Trust.

A school spokeswoman said: “They also found out how many people use the food bank – in September, 57 parcels were made up and delivered or collected.