The conversion process has completed and met the April 1 deadline, so the multi-academy trust now has five first schools and nine schools in total.

In addition, All Saints pupils put on their walking shoes just before the end of term to raise money for the Mayor of Morpeth’s charities.

A total of £1,123.66 has been handed over to Coun Alison Byard. The good causes she is supporting in her 2022/23 year of office include the 4th Morpeth Scout Hut extension, Wansbeck Valley Food Bank and the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team.

A group of Morpeth All Saints CofE First School pupils enjoying an activity and the cheque presentation to Coun Byard.

After it was confirmed that the school had officially joined The Three Rivers Learning Trust, headteacher Nicholas Reeson said: “We have been warmly welcomed into the trust, who have already provided significant support and guidance, and we are delighted to now be part of it.

“We look forward to further developing collaboration across the trust and combining our own skills and knowledge in order to continually improve our offer for children, their families and for staff.”

Trust CEO Simon Taylor added: “I would like to thank colleagues at the trust and at Morpeth All Saints, who have worked together effectively to support the conversion process.

“The trust is very pleased with the addition of Morpeth All Saints, which enhances our ability to collaborate, share resources and deliver high-quality education for the benefit of all our children and young people.”

All pupils and staff in Reception to Year 4 took part in the walk alongside the Mayor, with an aim of bringing the community together.

The group of people did laps of the Lancaster Park Estate – the younger children completed one lap and the older children completed three.

Coun Byard said: “I very much appreciate the support of All Saints First School pupils, teachers and parents with my Mayoral fundraising campaign this year.