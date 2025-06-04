A specialist primary school has received a substantial donation to support the creation of a sensory room.

The Avery Dennison Foundation and staff at its Cramlington site have kindly kick-started the sensory room initiative by donating £9,848 to The Dales School, which has two sites – one in Ashington and one in Blyth – and serves children with special educational needs and disabilities.

The school is dedicated to providing a curriculum that equips students with vital life skills and opportunities through a variety of experiences and resources, including the now famous school train and access to the Forest School and Beach School.

It is eager to establish a bespoke sensory room to support children with severe and complex needs.

Dr Sue Fisher, headteacher at The Dales School, expressed her gratitude towards Avery Dennison for its generous support – emphasising the importance of the long-standing partnership.

The sensory room would significantly benefit numerous students with Special Educational Needs (SEN) by providing a dedicated space that fosters learning, comfort and self-regulation. It would be based at the Blythdale site in Blyth, with the Ashdale site in Ashington having access to it as well.

The school must secure an additional £20,000 to finalise the project that would serve children with special educational needs from all over Northumberland. It has recently established a GoFundMe account connected to its website – www.thedales.northumberland.sch.uk

To see more of the work carried out by the team at both sites, visit the school on social media on Instagram: senstation_northumberland and Facebook.