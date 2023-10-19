Andy Morley with Bronze Arts Award pupils at Newminster Middle School in Morpeth.

The decorated shopping trolley is now located in the Iceland Morpeth store on Bridge Street and it is attracting much attention from customers.

Year 8 pupils, who are doing their Bronze Arts Award, co-ordinated the efforts that saw many pupils from all year groups drawing and painting pictures of food items with faces.

These were laminated and tied to the sides of the trolley, along with the written names of items which can be donated such as jars, tins, long-life milk, custard, pasta and rice.

Richard Nash, from Wansbeck Valley Food Bank, said: “Well done and thank you to the team of students at Newminster who made this happen. It will make a big difference!”

Meanwhile, the Bronze Arts Award students have been given the opportunity to work with local graffiti artist Andy Morley (Creative Ginger) to create a set backdrop for their musical, Fame.

Andy created the eye-catching mural on the side of the Bella Boo’s shop in Oldgate and the pupils decided to use it as inspiration.

Andy kindly agreed to help the pupils with this project and together they are planning, designing and creating the backdrop for the joint musical with Chantry Middle School – which will be performed in June 2024.