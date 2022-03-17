School and MP's Artsmark Award delight

Alexandra Palmer and Guy Opperman with two Stannington First School pupils.

And local MP Guy Opperman was also delighted as he came along to present the Artsmark Silver Award.

The creative quality standard for schools, accredited by Arts Council England, supports them in developing and celebrating arts and cultural education.

In order to achieve this accolade, Stannington First School had to develop its arts and culture provision to embed a broad and ambitious curriculum.

This was achieved by creating an overall plan that was committed to and delivered across the whole school.

Staff were supported by Culture Bridge North East in planning and developing their objectives.

Alexandra Palmer, headteacher, and Stephen Tunesi, deputy headteacher, said: “We’re extremely proud of achieving our Artsmark Silver Award.

“We are committed to delivering a high-quality arts and cultural education and we look forward to continuing to grow with Artsmark.

“Thank you to Guy Opperman MP for visiting the school and celebrating our success.”

The Artsmark assessor commended Stannington First School on positively increasing the emphasis on arts and culture.

They added: ‘Pupils access a consistent range of experiences with local artists and arts organisations in and out of school, which leads to showcasing both within school and the immediate community.’

Mr Opperman said: “It was brilliant to visit Stannington First School and present their Artsmark Award.