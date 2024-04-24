Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An appeal was made by Persimmon Homes last year after its reserved matters bid to build the properties on land west of Lancaster Park was refused by members of Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee in the autumn of 2022.

Outline planning permission for the scheme was granted in 2016.

If Persimmon completes its acquisition of the land, a mix of new homes would be provided ranging from bungalows through to four and five-bedroom properties and 30 per cent of the homes would be transferred to a housing association or registered provider of social housing.

An artist's impression of a street scene at the potential new development.

Residents would benefit from public areas of green space across the development.

Concerns raised by Lancaster Park residents include their view that Morpeth has no need for more housing and it would be a loss of green belt land that could be used as productive farmland.

But as set out in the decision report, the inspector – C Dillon – said the appeal focused on “whether or not the appeal proposal would represent an appropriate sustainable design response” and “many representations opposing the appeal proposal extended to matters that relate to the principle of development, which was determined at the outline stage, or to matters that are covered by planning conditions of the parent planning permission”.

The report also included the following: “From the evidence before me, including the interested parties’ representations and my own site observations, I have found no basis to conclude that the layout, scale, appearance or landscaping of the appeal scheme that is before me would be harmful.”

“In overall conclusion to this main issue, the appeal proposal would represent an appropriate sustainable design response.”

As part of the agreement with the local authority, Persimmon would contribute £200,000 to local education provision as well as an annual subsidy towards a new local bus service.

Plans for a nearby service station, hotel and offices were approved by the Planning Inspectorate last year.

Richard Cook, land director of Persimmon North East, said: “We’re pleased to have been granted planning approval so we can continue to progress these exciting plans.