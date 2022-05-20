Scene is being set as Blyth beach prepares to host war re-enactment

The scene is being set for the Blyth Battery Goes to War event.

The popular showcase is returning this year as the town honours its vital role in defending Britain’s coast during both World Wars.

Volunteers have been getting set up for the event, which will take place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday (May 21 and 22).

The key feature of the weekend showcase will be the beach battle, due to take place at noon on both days.

Military enthusiasts will be camped in the sand dunes all weekend as they celebrate Blyth's coastal defence and marking the anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The event will also feature weapon displays, military vehicles, a Home Front demonstration and live entertainment.

Entry is free but donations are welcome.

Blyth Battery Goes to War takes place on May 21 and 22.