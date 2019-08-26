Scarecrows descend on Northumberland village with characters including Poldark and Demelza from the hit BBC series
Sunshine over the Bank Holiday weekend ensured the Rennington Scarecrow Festival attracted lots of visitors.
Among 50 scarecrows were created for the 20th annual festival, including the likes of Poldark and Demelza from the hit BBC series.
A scarecrow trail around the village proved popular, while there were also games for children.
Organisers expect to make around £5,000 from the three-day event.
Carole Dent, treasurer of Rennington Village Hall Trust, said: "The donations we receive will support the village hall for the benefit of our local community. They will also support the church and SHAK, the local animal charity, and the local Hospice at Home."
The marquee included a Made in Renninton stall with delicious homemade produce, while the sausage sizzle was not to be missed.
The beer garden at the Horseshoes Inn did good business, while there was a tea shop in the village hall and music and refreshments in All Saints Church.