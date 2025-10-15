All of the figures have been hand-made and they have been placed in the garden area at Silvas Court, a retirement site that features 48 privately-owned apartments for people over 55 years.
The eye-catching creations will be in the garden for about another week.
1. Silvas Court scarecrows 1
One of the eye-catching creations. Photo: Silvas Court
2. Silvas Court scarecrows 2
Percy the Park Keeper. Photo: Silvas Court
3. Silvas Court scarecrows 3
Kneemair - the last of the Border Reivers. Photo: Silvas Court
4. Silvas Court scarecrows 4
The Ballad of Billy's Holes. Photo: Silvas Court