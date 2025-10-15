All of the figures have been hand-made and they have been placed in the garden area at Silvas Court.placeholder image
Scarecrow festival fun at Silvas Court in Morpeth

By Andrew Coulson
Published 15th Oct 2025, 16:06 BST
A scarecrow festival has been created by a group of residents to help brighten up an area of Morpeth in October.

All of the figures have been hand-made and they have been placed in the garden area at Silvas Court, a retirement site that features 48 privately-owned apartments for people over 55 years.

The eye-catching creations will be in the garden for about another week.

One of the eye-catching creations.

1. Silvas Court scarecrows 1

One of the eye-catching creations. Photo: Silvas Court

Percy the Park Keeper.

2. Silvas Court scarecrows 2

Percy the Park Keeper. Photo: Silvas Court

Kneemair - the last of the Border Reivers.

3. Silvas Court scarecrows 3

Kneemair - the last of the Border Reivers. Photo: Silvas Court

The Ballad of Billy's Holes.

4. Silvas Court scarecrows 4

The Ballad of Billy's Holes. Photo: Silvas Court

