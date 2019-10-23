Say cheese! First Atlantic grey seal pups of the season spotted off Northumberland coast
These sweet snaps of the first Atlantic grey seal pups of the season on the Farne Islands will bring a smile to your Wednesday.
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 5:14 pm
Around half of the rare seal species are thought to live in British and Irish waters, with the Farnes, off the Northumberland coast, being home to one of the largest colonies in England. As the first Atlantic greys of the season showed themselves to the cameras, their appearance triggers the start of the seal pup count by National Trust rangers on the islands. See the sea mammals in action with these beautiful pictures.