An information event is taking place on Saturday in Berwick Town Hall. It has been organised so staff and governors at Berwick Middle School and Tweedmouth Community Middle School can highlight the campaign.

They are hoping that all members of the community, not just people with children in the Berwick Partnership, will attend and then go on to back the three-tier system in the latest consultation launched by Northumberland County Council this week.

The Save Our Middle Schools campaign by the two schools, both have ‘Good’ ratings by Ofsted, includes a petition.

The local authority has said that it will invest £40million in schools in the Berwick Partnership – but the school system needs to be sustainable – and following what it says was an informal pre-consultation, it has put forward two detailed proposals based on both the current three-tier system and a two-tier system.

Under the proposed three-tier model Norham CE First and Scremerston First schools, and Glendale Middle School, would close.

Under a two-tier model, Scremerston First and Glendale Middle schools would again close, along with Berwick and Tweedmouth Middle Schools.

Clare Shaw, Chair of Governors at Berwick Middle School, said: “We feel it’s vital that everyone in the community engages with this process, not just parents.

“The way to do this is through the consultation online response form, but we will also be grateful if they sign our petition. Chromebooks will be available on the day so people can complete the form whilst at the Town Hall.

“Our middle schools have very specialised teaching and there is a focus on the emotional stability and well-being of each pupil, which is evident in the Ofsted reports for both schools.

“Those who come along can also write a question and leave their contact details for us to get back to them if it is something where we don't know the answer and need to try to find out.”

The event at Berwick Town Hall will run from 10am to 2pm. There will be display boards showing what school life is like for the pupils.

A Save Our Middle Schools Facebook page has been set-up and they have used the change.org platform for the petiton – www.change.org/p/save-our-middle-schools

People can access the ‘Phase 2 Consultation’ on the Berwick Partnership proposals, which runs until March 3, at www.northumberland.gov.uk/Education/Schools/Consultations.aspx

Councillor Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member with responsibility for children’s services, said: “This is an extensive consultation process that gives everyone the chance to look at the two options and have their say.”

Audrey Kingham, joint interim director of children’s services and director of education and skills, added: “While this consultation is not a referendum, all responses submitted will be carefully considered by the council's cabinet before any decisions are made concerning the next steps.”

Public drop-in events relating to the consultation will take place in the New Year. Those who attend can ask the attending council officers and relevant school representatives some questions.