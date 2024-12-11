Santa, Grinch and Elves will tour Berwick, Spittal, Tweedmouth and East Ord again – spreading festive cheer on Saturday, December 14.

Organised by former Mayor, Anne Forbes, this is now an annual event. Filled with lots of goodies it will start from Morrisons at approximately 4.30pm and the wagon will be followed by volunteers from Berwick Cancer Cars.

Anne said: “This event is loved by both children and adults, and we are really grateful for all the support and donations of sweets.

“I am pleased to be joined again by Santa, Grinch and my fellow elves. Thanks is due to Peter Greenwood for all his help with logistics.

Picture from last year's Santa Wagon initiative.

“Hopefully, as well as spreading some joy in these difficult times, we can raise a good amount of money for Berwick Cancer Cars, who do such an amazing job.”

Donations of sweets can be left at the Northern View or Visitors Centre, or via Anne.