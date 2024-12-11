Santa Wagon all set for Christmas in the Berwick area

By Andrew Coulson
Published 11th Dec 2024, 09:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Santa, Grinch and Elves will tour Berwick, Spittal, Tweedmouth and East Ord again – spreading festive cheer on Saturday, December 14.

Organised by former Mayor, Anne Forbes, this is now an annual event. Filled with lots of goodies it will start from Morrisons at approximately 4.30pm and the wagon will be followed by volunteers from Berwick Cancer Cars.

Anne said: “This event is loved by both children and adults, and we are really grateful for all the support and donations of sweets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am pleased to be joined again by Santa, Grinch and my fellow elves. Thanks is due to Peter Greenwood for all his help with logistics.

Picture from last year's Santa Wagon initiative.placeholder image
Picture from last year's Santa Wagon initiative.

“Hopefully, as well as spreading some joy in these difficult times, we can raise a good amount of money for Berwick Cancer Cars, who do such an amazing job.”

Donations of sweets can be left at the Northern View or Visitors Centre, or via Anne.

Related topics:Berwick

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice