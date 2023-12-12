Santa, a grinch and elves are all getting ready to once again spread a little Christmas cheer (and sweets) this Sunday, December 17.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Santa wagon will set off from Morrisons at 4.30pm and will travel through Berwick, Tweedmouth, Spittal and Ord.

The volunteers, led by Anne Forbes, include Logan Brown, Laura Cromarty, Georgina Hill, Andre Mavin, Freya Ryan, Ian Scobie and Anne Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne Forbes said: “We rely on goodwill and donations to create a little piece of magic for the children of Berwick.

A previous Santa wagon journey in the Berwick area.

“I am really grateful to Peter Greenwood, The Community Trust, Northern View and all those who are supporting this event.”