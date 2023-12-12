Santa wagon all set for another Berwick tour
The Santa wagon will set off from Morrisons at 4.30pm and will travel through Berwick, Tweedmouth, Spittal and Ord.
The volunteers, led by Anne Forbes, include Logan Brown, Laura Cromarty, Georgina Hill, Andre Mavin, Freya Ryan, Ian Scobie and Anne Williams.
Anne Forbes said: “We rely on goodwill and donations to create a little piece of magic for the children of Berwick.
“I am really grateful to Peter Greenwood, The Community Trust, Northern View and all those who are supporting this event.”
If you would like to donate to Santa’s wagon, please contact Anne or any of the volunteers. You can also drop off sweets at the Berwick Visitor Centre or at Northern View.