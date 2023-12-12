News you can trust since 1854
Santa wagon all set for another Berwick tour

Santa, a grinch and elves are all getting ready to once again spread a little Christmas cheer (and sweets) this Sunday, December 17.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 12th Dec 2023, 12:48 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 12:48 GMT
The Santa wagon will set off from Morrisons at 4.30pm and will travel through Berwick, Tweedmouth, Spittal and Ord.

The volunteers, led by Anne Forbes, include Logan Brown, Laura Cromarty, Georgina Hill, Andre Mavin, Freya Ryan, Ian Scobie and Anne Williams.

Anne Forbes said: “We rely on goodwill and donations to create a little piece of magic for the children of Berwick.

A previous Santa wagon journey in the Berwick area.A previous Santa wagon journey in the Berwick area.
“I am really grateful to Peter Greenwood, The Community Trust, Northern View and all those who are supporting this event.”

If you would like to donate to Santa’s wagon, please contact Anne or any of the volunteers. You can also drop off sweets at the Berwick Visitor Centre or at Northern View.

