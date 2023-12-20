Santa visit celebrates the festive period at housing development in Cramlington
Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East gave children a magical experience as Father Christmas came along to its dual-branded West Meadows @ Arcot Estate.
He spent the evening spreading season’s greetings to residents of all ages and children were given the opportunity to meet Santa and get a gift.
In addition, he handed out magical reindeer dust and magic keys to those without chimneys to still be able to deliver some presents despite not using his traditional entrance.
Emily Watson, sales manager at Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ West Meadows @ Arcot Estate, said: “It was really great to see people from the local community come together and get into the festive spirit.”
For more information about David Wilson Homes’ branch development, please visit www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/dev-001104-west-meadows-@-arcot-estate and for Barratt Homes’ branch, please go to www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev-001078-west-meadows-@-arcot-estate