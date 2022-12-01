And, true to his word, it has been announced that he will visit the village again on Friday, December 16.

Santa is looking forward to a repeat of being towed through the streets on his sleigh (just to give his reindeer a bit of a rest) with Christmas music being played, ‘snow’ falling all around and his elves giving out sweets for the children and mince pies for the older members of the community.

He will set off at 6pm from Derwentwater Terrace by the Christmas Stand-in Board and make his way through the village streets via Restoration Cottages and Armstrong Court before ending up on The Green at Prince Charles Crescent – where a big Christmas tree and several reindeer are already in place ready for his visit.

Picture from 'Santa on Tour' at Scremerston in 2021.

This year, there will be the added attraction on Prince Charles’ Green of children’s games and a huge inflatable slide along with free hot dogs (while stocks last) and hot or cold drinks, courtesy of Scremerston Community Action’s friends from Alnwick who were at the Summer Fair.

People can wait for Santa to arrive on the Green at around 7pm or follow him and his elves as they tour around Scremerston.

The Elf Trail will also be in place for young and old alike to follow, with a prize for first entry drawn for all the correct answers.