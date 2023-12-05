Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He enjoyed himself in Scremerston so much last year that he told Scremerston Community Action he wants a repeat of being towed through the streets on his sleigh (just to give his reindeer a bit of a rest) with Christmas music being played, ‘snow’ falling all around and his elves giving out sweets for the children and mince pies for the older members of our community.

Santa will set off at 6pm from Derwentwater Terrace by the Christmas Stand-in Board and make his way through the village streets via Restoration Cottages and Armstrong Court to The Green at Prince Charles Crescent where a big Christmas tree and several reindeer are already in place for his visit.