Complete with his own snow and Christmas songs, Santa was pulled on his sleigh by a trusty 4x4 as he had given his reindeer a well-earned rest ahead of Christmas Eve.

The sleigh went through all the streets last Friday, stopping in various places so he could say hello to families, with the volunteer elves giving out bags of sweets to the children and mince pies to the adults along the route.

Despite a change of final stopping place due to the weather, which prevented the arrival of the planned children’s entertainment, the tour finished at St Peter’s Church on the main street where around 400 people had gathered to welcome Santa back to Scremerston.

Scremerston Community Action (SCA) and more volunteers provided free refreshments inside the warm church and gave out hot dogs, mulled wine, hot chocolate, tea and coffee.

Friday’s excitement spilled over into the church on Sunday too, where the packed church took part in a traditional carol service with a twist.

The service, on the theme of Tidings, Comfort and Joy, led by the Rev Linda Chapman, was accompanied by Martin Colam on his multi-keyboard and the church rang out to the singing as the congregation raised the roof, as well as their voices.

These events were the culmination of a packed Christmas event calendar for SCA – which also included a Christmas Fair, a Christmas meal for villagers and a mega-raffle, which was drawn on Saturday.

