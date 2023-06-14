Cockapoo Fizzy and handler Gabriella Fisher – Best in Show at the 2022 Sanderson Barkade. Also pictured is Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade.

Sanderson Barkade on Saturday and Sunday will see the return of the mini pooch market with local dog traders in the centre including Sandersons department store’s Betty’s Boutique, House of Gray, home of natural pet supplies, and Snack Pawtal with their dog treats.

There will be photo opportunities for dog owners with their pooch and hydration stations dotted across Sanderson Arcade. The centre team will also be handing out ‘puppuccinos’ and a variety of snacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “We cannot wait to host our annual Barkade event. It is always my favourite event and I love filling the Arcade with pooches and puppy lovers.”

Last year’s event saw the team crown Cockapoo Fizzy and handler Gabriella Fisher as overall best in show.

The Sanderson Barkade competitions return on Sunday with the following categories, which are free to enter – Golden Oldie, Best Puppy, Fancy Dress, Best Rescue and Best Junior Handler. Dogs can be entered on the day.

All winners placed will receive a rosette and a chance for a podium photo. All first prize winners will receive a goody bag packed with treats kindly gifted from Pets at Home Morpeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, a Summer Food Market will also be taking place at Morpeth Market Place that will include a collection of pooch inspired traders such as Barks & Bites, One Bark Avenue, Paws by Coco, Doodle & Boop and Lazy Days Pet Beds.

The Summer Food Market kick-starts a programme of new summer markets being trialled by the team, who also coordinate Morpeth’s weekend markets. New foodie traders attending will include Don Cini with their fresh arancini and Little Twins Bakery with cookie pies and sweet treats.

The Barkade competitions will be judged by Pets at Home, hosted by BBC Newcastle’s Matt Bailey and photographed by James Grant.

The team would like to remind pet owners that dogs should be well-behaved, non-aggressive and not intimidated or stressed around loud noises, groups of people or other dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad