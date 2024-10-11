Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at a shopping centre in Morpeth has launched a partnership with local well-being and fitness business Yoga Den.

The collaboration is launching with special pop-up yoga classes throughout the day at Sanderson Arcade on Saturday, October 26.

Yoga Den is owned by Christie Harley and the company studio is based at Dark Lane – offering classes, workshops, retreats and private tuition.

Christie and her team cater for all ages, shapes and sizes, and the studio has built up a reputation for its inclusive approach to yoga.

The pop-up yoga sessions on October 26 are open to everyone, just come along on the day and join in.

They are now working with Sanderson Arcade to bring their services to a wider audience with regular demonstrations and pop-up sessions planned throughout the year.

Christie said: “Yoga is not about how you look, it is all about how you feel, and we really want to bring that message to a wider audience. Working with Sanderson Arcade, here in the heart of the town, is a great way to help us achieve that.

“Our studio is an inclusive and welcoming environment where we want everyone to feel at home and accepted. We are really looking forward to sharing more about the benefits of yoga and mindfulness.”

They will take place in the grassed area by Marks & Spencer in the piazza area.

The schedule for the day is as follows – 10.30am Pilates; 11am Hatha Yoga; 11.30am Hatha Flow; Noon Yin Yoga.