Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth seeks to have the option of dividing retail unit into two following Ladbrokes closure
The unit at Sanderson Arcade had been occupied by Ladbrokes for a number of years until the betting shop closed earlier this year.
The wording for the application to Northumberland County Council states: “Existing unit to be stripped back and split into two separate retail units, new entrance door, side screen and rear goods in door.”
Sanderson Arcade is owned and managed by the Sheffield-based property company Dransfield Properties.
When asked by the Gazette why the application had been submitted, a Dransfield Properties spokesperson said: “We have put the application in as we are talking to a number of potential occupiers – some who would prefer to operate from a smaller floor space.
“Therefore, we have submitted the application so we have that option to subdivide the unit.”
