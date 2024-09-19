Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A shopping centre in Morpeth has submitted a planning application which, if approved, will give it the option of dividing one of its retail units.

The unit at Sanderson Arcade had been occupied by Ladbrokes for a number of years until the betting shop closed earlier this year.

The wording for the application to Northumberland County Council states: “Existing unit to be stripped back and split into two separate retail units, new entrance door, side screen and rear goods in door.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sanderson Arcade is owned and managed by the Sheffield-based property company Dransfield Properties.

The unit had been occupied by Ladbrokes for a number of years until the betting shop closed earlier this year. Picture taken in July 2023 by Google.

When asked by the Gazette why the application had been submitted, a Dransfield Properties spokesperson said: “We have put the application in as we are talking to a number of potential occupiers – some who would prefer to operate from a smaller floor space.

“Therefore, we have submitted the application so we have that option to subdivide the unit.”