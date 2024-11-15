Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morpeth’s award-winning Sanderson Arcade has marked its 15th anniversary this week.

The shopping centre was officially opened in November 2009 by Dame Joanna Lumley and 15 years later, businesses, stakeholders and guests joined the centre’s development team and owners, Dransfield Properties, to celebrate the milestone for the town centre development at a special reception in Barluga.

It has brought a range of popular businesses and brands to Morpeth and global shoe brand Rieker is the latest company to open at Sanderson Arcade – with a new store launching this week in a prime unit at the Bridge Street entrance to the centre.

The original development was followed over the last decade and a half by further major investments, including a new Morrisons store in 2013 and the redevelopment of the former Morrisons in 2016, delivering more town centre retail and leisure space.

From left, Mark Dransfield, Lottie Thompson and James Shepherd, managing director of Dransfield Properties.

Chairman of Dransfield Properties, Mark Dransfield, said: “We are incredibly proud of what has been achieved at Sanderson Arcade over the last 15 years and I hope it shows what a difference investing in our town centres can make.

“It is great to see the many businesses who were here on that opening day in 2009, but also to welcome the new businesses that have been attracted to the town and seen the opportunity here in Morpeth.”

The centre remains fully let and many of the original retailers are still part of the town centre development’s line up – including M&S, Fat Face, Central Bean, Clarks and the family-run business The Jewellers Guild.

Rieker is steeped in history having been founded in the Black Forest region of southern Germany in 1874 and has been family-owned for five generations.

The Rieker Morpeth team are Melanie Allan, Karen Richardson and Catherine Docherty.

The Morpeth store is open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5.30pm and Sundays between 10.30am and 4.30pm.

Paul Isaacs, retail operations manager at Rieker, said: “The shop fit looks fantastic. My team has worked hard to stock and merchandise the store in preparation for welcoming customers.”

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “It is great for the centre to land such a big name and I am sure our shoppers will love their excellent range of shoes and accessories.”