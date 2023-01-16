A total of 2.85million people visited Sanderson Arcade in 2022 and the management team is currently planning the 2023 diary of events to help with this year’s footfall.

It will include the Morpeth Food and Drink Festival in October, following its successful return last year.

As well as welcoming new stores such as the Mr Simms sweet shop and Bridal Reloved, a number of well-established stores reaffirmed their commitment to the centre – with lease renewals and significant refurbishments.

In 2022, an outdoor terrace was installed outside Barluga in the main piazza area of Sanderson Arcade.

Centre manager Lottie Thompson said: “Sanderson Arcade has always been more than a place to carry out shopping for people.

“We hold regular family events and have a strong eating out offer, making it a popular choice for families, couples, friends and all other parts of the community to come together, enjoy the outdoors and connect with people.

“Our need for products and services is ever-changing, but the drive to interact with people and experience social landscapes is consistent, if not more important to people than ever.”

The centre’s independent department store, Sandersons Boutique, also celebrated a strong year – introducing a number of new boutique designer ranges such as Grace & Mila, Pretty Lavish and FRNCH to its ladies’ wear, which already includes Holland Cooper, Levi’s, Barbour, Barbour International, Whistles and Ugg, and a menswear collection that includes Jacob Cohen, Derek Rose, Levi's, Gran Sasso and Armani, with RAINS now added.

