Claire Eason created a sand art image of Her Majesty’s stamp profile on Bamburgh beach as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations in June.

However, she has now published a final image of the approaching tide as a ‘goodbye’ to the monarch after 70 years on the throne.

Claire, from Beadnell, said: “A lot of people have seen the image on twitter and thought I must have been out on the beach straight after the Queen’s death was announced but it was actually done for the platinum jubilee.

The Queen's stamp portrait at Bamburgh beach. Picture: Claire Eason/Soul 2 Sand

"It was the end of the sequence as I normally wait for the tide to come in and I thought it looked like a goodbye picture.

"I didn’t think it was appropriate to post if for the jubilee and had almost forgotten about it but came across it and thought it was the right time to put it out there.

"It’s had a huge response,” she admitted.

"The drone picture shows the tide almost kissing her goodbye and to me that was very moving.

"I didn’t think people would necessarily see it the same way but there’s been a really positive response to it.

"It’s just nice to be able to share something like this.”

Last month, Claire, who runs Soul2Sand, created a sand art dedication to Freya the walrus on Seahouses beach after it was euthanised in Norway.