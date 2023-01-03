Sand artist, Claire Eason, spent New Year by creating a unique display on Beadnell Bay.

Claire created the stunning art with a friend in just 20 minutes and drones captured the finished result.

Claire said: “The 2023 sand art idea came from trying to convey a sense of much needed optimism and energy for the New Year. An explosion effect, amplified by an element of fire, seemed a way of creating that.

The sand was transformed into a New Year design.

"I hoped the design would feel energising and positive. The New Year is a blank canvas of possibilities, much like the beach is with each fresh tide. The combination of sand and light art is also new which chimes with the importance of tasting novel things throughout life.

"This design was essentially all about fresh starts, trying new things, joy and adventures.”

The design, which boldly displays the year '2023' in celebration of the New Year, was planned by Claire after creating popular designs in that space previously, including the nativity scene and the Queen’s Jubilee.

Despite the design being simple, a Catherine Wheel was lit as the star of the show.

The design was kept simple, although the Catherine Wheel caught people's attention.

Coastal Custodian, Northumberland blogger, said: “The coast provides a natural canvas allowing creativity and imagination along with exciting possibilities to mix different forms of sand and light art which was really fun to be involved with.

“It was a great way to connect with nature whilst being part of this celebratory piece of coastal art to celebrate a New Year which others in our local community and online community can enjoy."