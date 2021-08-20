Sample tasty treats at food festival

Berwick Barracks.

The Berwick Food Festival will have more than 50 market stalls heaving with a range of high-quality local and regional foods, together with the pop-up kitchen where local chefs will demonstrate their skills and offer tips and tasters.

It will take place on Saturday, September 4 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday, September 5 between 10am and 4pm.

A Berwick Slow Food spokesman said: “Visitors can drop in on our extensive street-food area and sample the tastiest burgers from ‘well hung and tender’, or a sensational seafood platter from Cas Par Cas, or perhaps a slice of pizza from ‘six square slices’ followed by delicious desserts from the ‘poffertjes’ pancake van and Morwick’s award-winning ice cream. Find us at the Barracks.

“With free entry this year and even more choice on offer, take a seat and listen to some cool, mellow jazz and local singing talent. Don’t miss the ever popular Luna Nigra tribal dancers at our ‘little stage’ area plus our little ballet dancers from the McPherson studio.

“Youngsters will not be left out, with free activities in the children’s marquee – including art and foraging workshops. These may be booked at the Slow Food reception stall.