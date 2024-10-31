Sambuca restaurant set to return to Morpeth next month

By Andrew Coulson
Published 31st Oct 2024, 11:00 BST
The Sambuca restaurant is coming back to Morpeth.

There used to be a franchise of the North East chain located in the Market Place, but it closed. Now, after a few years away from the town, it is returning at 7 Newmarket in what used to be the premises for Primo Piano.

The new Morpeth team has revealed on the Sambuca Morpeth Facebook page that a new sign for the restaurant is already in place and there will be three-course offers, two for £10 on cocktails and a Sunday carvery served from noon until it is gone.

A spokesperson for Sambuca Morpeth said that they are aiming to open in mid-November and work is currently on-going to transform the inside of the premises to give it a nice modern look.

A new sign for the restaurant is already in place.
A new sign for the restaurant is already in place.

They added: “Sambuca is thrilled to be returning to Morpeth, a community we have always cherished.

“We look forward to welcoming both familiar and new faces to enjoy our Italian cuisine once again.”

This is another positive announcement for the dining sector in Morpeth following the one in September that Elm House will once again be housing a restaurant after the Novo closure caused great disappointment.

Le Raaj will provide award-winning modern Indian cuisine at the building in Wellway, with an opening date to be announced in due course.

In addition, there is the prospect of the Tomahawk Steakhouse in the Market Place re-opening before the end of the year, as mentioned to trade publication Propel in an update in August. It closed in January due to major internal damage to the ceiling in the main part of the dining area.

