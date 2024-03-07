A section of the Small Talk Saves Lives campaign poster.

They will be reminding the public that small talk can be life-saving at the engagement events organised by a partnership between the charity, Network Rail and the British Transport Police.

Small Talk Saves Lives is highlighting the message to members of the public to try to trust their instincts and start a conversation if they think someone needs help in railway stations and other public settings, and if they think it is safe to do so.

The next engagement event at Morpeth Railway Station will take place on Tuesday, March 19 from 8am to noon.