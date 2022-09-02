Sam Fender to headline huge St James' Park stadium gig - here's when and how to get tickets
North East music superstar Sam Fender is to headline a massive stadium gig at his beloved St James’ Park.
The lifelong Magpies fan will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan when he becomes the first Geordie musician to headline the 55,000+ capacity stadium on June 9 next year.
The announcement caps what has been a remarkable 2022 for the North Shields singer/songwriter, who has picked up BRIT, NME, and Ivor Novello Awards - as well as a first nomination for the prestigious Mercury Prize - for his second album Seventeen Going Under.
He is currently touring the US alongside Florence & The Machine and will then go on to play his first Australian shows since 2019.
“Ever since I started this band, I always used to joke with the boys that one day we might play St James' Park in Newcastle,” he said.
"It's a childhood dream come true, and we're actually going to play it on June 9. This is literally going to be the biggest show we've ever done - our first stadium show, which is so weird to say.
"I can't wait.”Support comes from Inhaler and Holly Humberstone.Pre-sale goes live at 10am on Wednesday September 7. Fans can add their details here before 5pm on Tuesday, September 6, to get early access (unless already signed up to the mailing list).
Tickets go on general sale from 10am next Friday, September 9, via www.samfender.com/live and www.myticket.co.uk.
Additional official ticket outlets include www.gigantic.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.seetickets.com, www.eventim.co.uk and www.eventtravel.com.