Salvation Army charity shop wins inaugural Ashington Christmas window display competition
Donations from the public have helped a high street shop win Ashington’s Christmas window display competition.
The Salvation Army charity shop in Station Road beat others on the street to the prize.
Its display featured a cosy fireplace scene, created with donated items.
Shop manager Christine Nelson said: "We are delighted to have won the competition, but could not have done it without all of the donations from the public.
“The whole window is made up of donations and repurposed materials and the staff and I had a great time putting it together.”
This is the first year the competition has been organised.
Councillor Bab Walkinshaw, who is the civic head of Ashington, visited the shop to deliver the prize.
He said: “The competition was well received by businesses on the high street and they welcomed the involvement in the festive activities.
“I was delighted to present the prize to the Salvation Army Shop.
“It was well deserved as the window looks fantastic.”