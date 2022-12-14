News you can trust since 1854
Salvation Army charity shop wins inaugural Ashington Christmas window display competition

Donations from the public have helped a high street shop win Ashington’s Christmas window display competition.

By Craig Buchan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Salvation Army charity shop in Station Road beat others on the street to the prize.

Its display featured a cosy fireplace scene, created with donated items.

Shop manager Christine Nelson said: "We are delighted to have won the competition, but could not have done it without all of the donations from the public.

Councillor Bob Walkinshaw presenting the staff at the Salvation Army shop with their certificate and prize.
“The whole window is made up of donations and repurposed materials and the staff and I had a great time putting it together.”

This is the first year the competition has been organised.

Councillor Bab Walkinshaw, who is the civic head of Ashington, visited the shop to deliver the prize.

He said: “The competition was well received by businesses on the high street and they welcomed the involvement in the festive activities.

Some cuddly friends feature in the window display.

“I was delighted to present the prize to the Salvation Army Shop.

“It was well deserved as the window looks fantastic.”

The fireplace is the centrepiece of the display.
The window was put together with donated items.
This is the competition's first year running.
The full window, as seen from Station Road.
AshingtonStation Road