Felix Davidson had the rare genetic condition cardiofaciocutaneous syndrome (CFC syndrome). It typically affects the heart (cardio), facial features (facio) and skin (cutaneous) and there have been only around 1,000 cases worldwide.

His parents suspected he had problems when he was just six weeks’ old and he was eventually diagnosed at 14 months after genetic tests at the Centre For Life in Newcastle.

Following his death, parents John and Julia Davidson and older brothers Thomas and Teddy were determined to raise funds in his memory for the Sandcastle Trust charity that supports families living with a diagnosis of a rare genetic condition.

Felix Davidson and artist Tracey Robson with her Paddington Bear-themed creations.

The Loansdean family have raised more than £6,000 so far for its holiday home appeal, and artist Tracey Robson wanted to help as she has known the family for a number of years – Teddy and her son Zack have been friends since reception year at school

She sold her Paddington Bear-themed Christmas cards and an auction for one of her framed pictures brought in £45 to make the final total for the charity £450.

