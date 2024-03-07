Sales manager at Ashington builders merchants named on industry top 100 young achievers list
Caitlin Banks, a showroom sales manager at JT Dove in Ashington, features in the list, which is compiled by industry body the Builders Merchants Federation and Builders’ Merchants News.
Caitlin said: “I feel very honoured to have been chosen in the top 100 young achievers.
“I am grateful to JT Dove for the investment they have put into me over the past six years to get me to my current position, and I look forward to many more years with the company.”
The people on the list feature in a commemorative brochure and be invited to a gala dinner celebration and networking event later this year.
John Newcomb, chief executive of the Builders Merchants Federation, said: “This accolade reflects the positive influence Caitlin has had on the people around her and on the wider building materials industry.”