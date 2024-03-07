Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Caitlin Banks, a showroom sales manager at JT Dove in Ashington, features in the list, which is compiled by industry body the Builders Merchants Federation and Builders’ Merchants News.

Caitlin said: “I feel very honoured to have been chosen in the top 100 young achievers.

“I am grateful to JT Dove for the investment they have put into me over the past six years to get me to my current position, and I look forward to many more years with the company.”

Caitlin Banks was nominated for having a positive impact in the sector. (Photo by BMF)

The people on the list feature in a commemorative brochure and be invited to a gala dinner celebration and networking event later this year.