Antiques and fine art belonging to a late Alnwick couple are being sold at auction.

Anderson and Garland auctioneers are selling the principal contents of The Old Manse on June 18-19.

The gavel of Ian Robertson; together with his walking stick, of shepherds crook form.

The property was the home of well-known Alnwick couple Ian and Ena Robertson and its contents are being auctioned by instructors of their executors.

Julian Thomson, chairman and managing director of Anderson and Garland, said: “Ian died some 10 years ago but his widow, Ena, died earlier this year and we have been instructed to sell the principal contents of the home they shared.

“It’s a large and eclectic mix of several hundred items incuding furniture, ceramics and glassware, Asian art, rugs and carpets, antiques and books. It’s a really interesting mix and we expect considerable interest.”

Ian was born and lived in Alnwick all his life. Alnwick was his passion and he served the town as councillor for many years and mayor on six occasions.

An Alfred de Breanski oil painting of Durham has an estimate of 8,000 to 12,000.

He trained to be an auctioneer and valuer with Anderson and Garland in the 1950s, leaving to set up as an antiques dealer in Bessie Surtees House, a Jacobean merchant’s home on Newcastle’s Sandhill near to the River Tyne.

Ian started the Narrowgate Salerooms in Alnwick in 1968 from where he built up a reputation as a hardworking knowledgeable Auctioneer. He managed to combine both businesses with skill and honesty, earning the trust of all who had dealings with him.

During his life he supported many local charities and was made Honorary Alderman of the District of Alnwick in recognition of the exceptional service rendered by him to the town and Alnwick District Council.

Some notable objects include: Alnwick interest prints and watercolours, Ian’s gavel, books and pamphlets relating to the Percy family and Alnwick Castle and even a set of twelve George III parcel gilt side chairs which used to be at Syon House, the London home of the Duke of Northumberland.

Alnwick interest tokens and buttons.

The Fine Art auction at the firm’s Westerhope base contains 773 lots also comprises items consigned from other estates and private vendors throughout northern England and the Scottish Borders.