Sale event at Spittal community venue in aid of good causes
Having taken over the former United Reformed Church at Spittal, the Spittal Community Trust has revealed its latest initiative in terms of using the building to benefit all.
It will hold an indoor ‘car boot’ or Table Top sale at the premises on Saturday, January 20 from 10am to 1pm.
Entry is free, stall tables are supplied and holders pay only £5 per table. Refreshments will be served and all monies raised will be distributed to local causes after expenses are deducted.
To book a table, email [email protected]