A vet and her retired greyhound are bringing joy to elderly residents in a care home.

Katie Russell, who works at Galedin Vets in Windmill Way West, Berwick, and Safi are regular visitors to Turret Villa Retirement Home in Tweedmouth – where residents have the opportunity to pat and play with the gentle dog.

Safi was adopted 18 months ago when she retired from racing and she and Katie are part of the volunteer programme with Wag & Company, a visiting dog charity befriending older dog lovers in their own homes as well as in care or in hospitals across the North East of England.

They began visiting Turret Villa once a month in December 2023 after Safi passed her assessment with the charity.

Katie Russell, Safi and residents and members of staff at Turret Villa. Picture by Martin Avery.

Katie said: “I signed up because it is lovely to give back to other dog lovers and it is lovely to speak to the people at Turret Villa.

“Many of the residents love to talk about the dogs they had when they were younger, or talk about their family’s pets, and Safi is very happy to get a treat off everyone – including the odd digestive biscuit!

“I enjoy the chance to switch off from my busy life as a vet in practice and take some time to connect with people in the community, especially to listen to their interesting stories. People also love to hear about where Safi came from and how spoilt she is now, and about my job as a vet.

“Safi has the perfect temperament as she has such an amazing, gentle character, and I am so proud that I can share her with others.”

Katie Russell with Safi and Turret Villa Retirement Home resident Joan. Picture by Martin Avery.

Katie, who joined Galedin Vets after graduating from Edinburgh University in 2022, is hoping to encourage other dog owners to volunteer with Wag & Company.

Turret Villa activities co-ordinator Michele Cameron said: “The residents love seeing Katie and Safi because some of them can’t go out and they may have previously owned pets their whole life.

“It gives everyone such a lift and they enjoy having a conversation with Katie or with each other about pets. One resident wasn’t keen on dogs, but Safi has completely won her over!”