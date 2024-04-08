Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But a county councillor has also passed on comments from local residents concerned about the impact of the English Heritage project, which started in January, on the appearance of the Ramparts.

The phased programme has included resurfacing some of the tarmac paths around sections of the town walls and the installation of new, larger glow-in-the-dark discs.

Across the Ramparts, improvements have been made to the health and safety signage, path surfaces and gates.

Concerns have been raised about the cream colour of the new glow-in-the-dark disks.

Speaking to the Gazette about the works, Berwick North councillor Catherine Seymour said: “It is good to see that English Heritage has completed some of the necessary improvements across Berwick Ramparts.

“There is resurfacing of tarmac on the lower paths around the sections of the town walls that are adjacent to the sheer drops and installation of new glow-in-the-dark discs to illuminate the lower path in the dark, health and safety signage, path surfaces and much-needed painting of railings and gates.

“However, I have been contacted by some concerned residents who have expressed strong language about the larger safety signage and the cream colour of the larger glow-in-the-dark light disks that they say spoils the look of this area and I have passed their comments to English Heritage.”

In response, an English Heritage spokesperson said: “English Heritage keep safety measures across Berwick Ramparts under close review, due to the risks posed by the sheer drops on this impressive monument.

“It has been some years since the reflective discs and steep drop signage were installed. The discs were breaking and failing and the low steep drops signs were losing their luminosity, so they needed to be replaced.

“The replacement discs are slightly different as the originals were no longer available, but we found a North East supplier who has made discs that are substantially more robust and have a greater lifespan.

“We have inserted them into the lower path to encourage walkers to take this path, especially at dusk and night time, keeping people away from the edge.