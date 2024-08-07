Safety warning after reports of paddleboarder in difficulty at Cocklawburn Beach in Northumberland
At 1.45pm, it was tasked to respond to reports of a paddleboarder in difficulty at Cocklawburn Beach.
A statement on its Facebook page said: “A good turnout from the team saw Coastguard Rescue Officers (CROs) arrive on scene quickly. Thankfully, information was then received that the paddleboarder who was being blown out to sea had been rescued by a family member, who swam to their aid.
“CROs checked the casualty over and offered safety advice around the use of inflatable paddleboards.
“We would never advise that you swim to the aid of a family member – although as parents, we understand why it happens.
“If you see anyone in danger on our cliffs, coastline or on the water, always dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
