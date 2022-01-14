Safety concerns raised at idea of extra parking near Northumberland beauty spot

The small car park at High Buston.

Cllr Gordon Castle was speaking at a meeting of Alnmouth Parish Council about the prospect of more parking at High Buston.

Last month, members voiced frustration at the grass verges on a nearby junction being chewed up by cars parking there and discussed the idea of a car park near the railway arch being developed.

Cllr Castle said: “I support the idea that we could do something more, but not much, with the existing car park behind the railway bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cars parked on grass verges at High Buston.

"I personally don’t think we can do much more than putting bollards down to discourage parking near the road junction.

"I remain of the view we should not be encouraging parking on that side of the road with families walking across it to south side.”

Parking has become more of an issue since Northumberland Estates closed the private beach access road due to concerns about anti-social behaviour.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.