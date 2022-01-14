Safety concerns raised at idea of extra parking near Northumberland beauty spot
A councillor has expressed safety concerns over the possibility of more parking at a popular beauty spot.
Cllr Gordon Castle was speaking at a meeting of Alnmouth Parish Council about the prospect of more parking at High Buston.
Last month, members voiced frustration at the grass verges on a nearby junction being chewed up by cars parking there and discussed the idea of a car park near the railway arch being developed.
Cllr Castle said: “I support the idea that we could do something more, but not much, with the existing car park behind the railway bridge.
"I personally don’t think we can do much more than putting bollards down to discourage parking near the road junction.
"I remain of the view we should not be encouraging parking on that side of the road with families walking across it to south side.”
Parking has become more of an issue since Northumberland Estates closed the private beach access road due to concerns about anti-social behaviour.