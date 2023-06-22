However, the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner says that “this is just the start of the journey”.

Welcomed by both passengers and transport bosses, the raft of work dedicated to improving how safe people feel when travelling throughout the region has included enhanced policing operations, youth engagement patrols, days of action and development of a reporting app.

With the help of organisations like Edge North East and Inspire Youth, who are dedicated to working with young people to tackle youth violence and criminal exploitation, the project has engaged with 3210 young people on identified routes and stops.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness.

This work has also been amplified by patrols from the street pastors, Nexus and local councils who have engaged with nearly 7,000 more people.

Ms McGuinness said: “Reliable, affordable and, crucially, safe – that’s what people tell me they want from our public transport services.

“Sustainable transport options like the Metro and our buses need investing in to make travel safer in the North East. I have made this my mission and I’m working with others to map out more plans and solutions to keep bettering our public transport. This is just the start of the journey.

